610 Taurus Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system gym on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate Home for Rent located in Trimmier Estates within Minutes to Amenities, Shopping, Excellent Schools and Fort Hood. Lots of Space, Room to Roam, Priced to Rent Quickly! Has plenty of backyard space, and even a has a nice swing set. Fresh paint and new carpet installed upstairs, Security alarm. Contact us for Easy Showing. Available Now and Ready to Move in! No smoking allowed. Pets are negotiable, certain breeds and restrictions apply. If owner accept the pet, a $250 Non-refundable pet fee and pet addendum applies.

Excellent Home for Lease on Trimmier Estates, close to amenities, park, gym, water park, shopping and few minutes (10-15) from Fort Hood Military Installation. Fresh Paint and new carpet, Jetted Tub in Master Bath sprinkler system, alarm system. Available for Occupancy! Pets negotiable.