Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

610 Taurus Drive - 1

610 Taurus Drive · (254) 526-7746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 Taurus Drive, Killeen, TX 76542
Trimmier Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate Home for Rent located in Trimmier Estates within Minutes to Amenities, Shopping, Excellent Schools and Fort Hood. Lots of Space, Room to Roam, Priced to Rent Quickly! Has plenty of backyard space, and even a has a nice swing set. Fresh paint and new carpet installed upstairs, Security alarm. Contact us for Easy Showing. Available Now and Ready to Move in! No smoking allowed. Pets are negotiable, certain breeds and restrictions apply. If owner accept the pet, a $250 Non-refundable pet fee and pet addendum applies.
Excellent Home for Lease on Trimmier Estates, close to amenities, park, gym, water park, shopping and few minutes (10-15) from Fort Hood Military Installation. Fresh Paint and new carpet, Jetted Tub in Master Bath sprinkler system, alarm system. Available for Occupancy! Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Taurus Drive - 1 have any available units?
610 Taurus Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Taurus Drive - 1 have?
Some of 610 Taurus Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Taurus Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
610 Taurus Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Taurus Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Taurus Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 610 Taurus Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 610 Taurus Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 610 Taurus Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Taurus Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Taurus Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 610 Taurus Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 610 Taurus Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 610 Taurus Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Taurus Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Taurus Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
