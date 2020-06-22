Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

604 Atlas Ave Available 08/14/20 COMING SOON! - Gorgeous naturally well-lit 4 bedroom 2 bath home in modern neighborhood. Near Lion's Club Park and shopping on Stan Schleuter with easy access to Fort Hood. Magnificently tiled entryway, dining room, and kitchen, with matching tile in bathrooms. Kitchen with a bar style counter facing into the dining and living rooms with plenty of counter space and a tile backsplash matching the rest of the house. Master bedroom features an extra area usable for office space or as a nursery. Master bathroom has a dual vanity with a standing shower and garden tub. 2 car garage, fenced back yard with grass lawn.

Available now. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookups. Utilities not included.



Call Isbell Rentals at 254-432-7030 for more information or visit www.isbellrentals.com!



