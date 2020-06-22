All apartments in Killeen
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
604 Atlas Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

604 Atlas Ave

604 Atlas Avenue · (254) 432-7030 ext. 101
Location

604 Atlas Avenue, Killeen, TX 76542
Trimmier Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 604 Atlas Ave · Avail. Aug 14

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
604 Atlas Ave Available 08/14/20 COMING SOON! - Gorgeous naturally well-lit 4 bedroom 2 bath home in modern neighborhood. Near Lion's Club Park and shopping on Stan Schleuter with easy access to Fort Hood. Magnificently tiled entryway, dining room, and kitchen, with matching tile in bathrooms. Kitchen with a bar style counter facing into the dining and living rooms with plenty of counter space and a tile backsplash matching the rest of the house. Master bedroom features an extra area usable for office space or as a nursery. Master bathroom has a dual vanity with a standing shower and garden tub. 2 car garage, fenced back yard with grass lawn.
Available now. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookups. Utilities not included.

Call Isbell Rentals at 254-432-7030 for more information or visit www.isbellrentals.com!

(RLNE3253619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Atlas Ave have any available units?
604 Atlas Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Atlas Ave have?
Some of 604 Atlas Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Atlas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
604 Atlas Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Atlas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Atlas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 604 Atlas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 604 Atlas Ave does offer parking.
Does 604 Atlas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Atlas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Atlas Ave have a pool?
No, 604 Atlas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 604 Atlas Ave have accessible units?
No, 604 Atlas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Atlas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Atlas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
