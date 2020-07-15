Amenities
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the largest Texas employer. We have a variety of features and amenities. Amenities include a state of the art fitness center, refreshing pool and hot tub, full-size surround sound movie theater, and much more. Your apartment at the Bridgemoor at Killeen offers a modern kitchen with white-on-white GE appliances, granite countertops, and built-in microwave and dishwasher. The bedrooms are spacious with ceiling fans and large closets. Discover the beauty while being in the center of it all at the Bridgemoor at Killeen.