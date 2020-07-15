All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Bridgemoor at Killeen

2710 Cunningham Rd · (205) 619-6514
Location

2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX 76542

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16101 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,055

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25108 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,223

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 10101 · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 25105 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,489

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgemoor at Killeen.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
green community
online portal
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the largest Texas employer. We have a variety of features and amenities. Amenities include a state of the art fitness center, refreshing pool and hot tub, full-size surround sound movie theater, and much more. Your apartment at the Bridgemoor at Killeen offers a modern kitchen with white-on-white GE appliances, granite countertops, and built-in microwave and dishwasher. The bedrooms are spacious with ceiling fans and large closets. Discover the beauty while being in the center of it all at the Bridgemoor at Killeen.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom $200, 2 Bedroom $300 Up to one months rent-surety bond $175
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgemoor at Killeen have any available units?
Bridgemoor at Killeen has 5 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridgemoor at Killeen have?
Some of Bridgemoor at Killeen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgemoor at Killeen currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgemoor at Killeen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridgemoor at Killeen pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgemoor at Killeen is pet friendly.
Does Bridgemoor at Killeen offer parking?
Yes, Bridgemoor at Killeen offers parking.
Does Bridgemoor at Killeen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridgemoor at Killeen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgemoor at Killeen have a pool?
Yes, Bridgemoor at Killeen has a pool.
Does Bridgemoor at Killeen have accessible units?
Yes, Bridgemoor at Killeen has accessible units.
Does Bridgemoor at Killeen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridgemoor at Killeen has units with dishwashers.
