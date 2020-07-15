Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance game room green community online portal

Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the largest Texas employer. We have a variety of features and amenities. Amenities include a state of the art fitness center, refreshing pool and hot tub, full-size surround sound movie theater, and much more. Your apartment at the Bridgemoor at Killeen offers a modern kitchen with white-on-white GE appliances, granite countertops, and built-in microwave and dishwasher. The bedrooms are spacious with ceiling fans and large closets. Discover the beauty while being in the center of it all at the Bridgemoor at Killeen.