Killeen, TX
5005 Bridgewood Dr
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

5005 Bridgewood Dr

5005 Bridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Bridgewood Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Bridgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home
Amenities include:
- Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counters, Patio, Carpet, Vinyl Plank and Fenced Yard with Sprinkler System.
-Home has new flooring

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 7/31/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Bridgewood Dr have any available units?
5005 Bridgewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Bridgewood Dr have?
Some of 5005 Bridgewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Bridgewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Bridgewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Bridgewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5005 Bridgewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5005 Bridgewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Bridgewood Dr offers parking.
Does 5005 Bridgewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Bridgewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Bridgewood Dr have a pool?
No, 5005 Bridgewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Bridgewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5005 Bridgewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Bridgewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Bridgewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
