Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

306 Brookway Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Brookway! - This cozy three-bedroom home is sure to please. Privacy fenced spacious rear yard, two-car garage with automatic opener. Property features carpeted floor, kitchen w/separate dining area, refrigerator, dishwasher, pass through window to dining room. Large master bedroom w/master bathroom, roomy walk-in closet. Window treatments throughout, ceiling fans, inside laundry area and so much more.



PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED PRIOR TO THE AVAILABLE DATE ARE CANCELLED AND REFUNDED



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4251437)