Killeen, TX
306 Brookway Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

306 Brookway Dr

306 Brookway Drive · (254) 634-3311
Location

306 Brookway Drive, Killeen, TX 76542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 306 Brookway Dr · Avail. Aug 5

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
306 Brookway Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Brookway! - This cozy three-bedroom home is sure to please. Privacy fenced spacious rear yard, two-car garage with automatic opener. Property features carpeted floor, kitchen w/separate dining area, refrigerator, dishwasher, pass through window to dining room. Large master bedroom w/master bathroom, roomy walk-in closet. Window treatments throughout, ceiling fans, inside laundry area and so much more.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED PRIOR TO THE AVAILABLE DATE ARE CANCELLED AND REFUNDED

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4251437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Brookway Dr have any available units?
306 Brookway Dr has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Brookway Dr have?
Some of 306 Brookway Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Brookway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
306 Brookway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Brookway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Brookway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 306 Brookway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 306 Brookway Dr offers parking.
Does 306 Brookway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Brookway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Brookway Dr have a pool?
No, 306 Brookway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 306 Brookway Dr have accessible units?
No, 306 Brookway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Brookway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Brookway Dr has units with dishwashers.
