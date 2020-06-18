2216 Cimmaron Dr.

Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath Monthly Rental near Fort Hood - Property Id: 253974
This newly updated single-family residential home is located in Killeen Texas just minutes from Fort Hood and is available to rent by the month. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an extra-large bonus room/den. Amenities include a dishwasher, washing machine, clothes dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and *wireless router (if renting by the month)
Rent by the year at $1100 per month and pay your own bills
or
Rent by the month at $1500 per month and includes:
-First $150 of electricity bill
-First $100 of the monthly water bill
-High-Speed Internet Connection
-Lawn Care*not included w/annual rental
Avoid the hassle of paying your bills and taking care of your lawn when you rent by the month. This is also a great option for roommates wanting to easily split their bills.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253974
Property Id 253974
(RLNE5762060)