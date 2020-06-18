All apartments in Killeen
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

2216 Cimmaron Dr.

2216 Cimmaron Drive · (682) 244-3039
Location

2216 Cimmaron Drive, Killeen, TX 76543

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
3 Bed 2 Bath Monthly Rental near Fort Hood - Property Id: 253974

This newly updated single-family residential home is located in Killeen Texas just minutes from Fort Hood and is available to rent by the month. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an extra-large bonus room/den. Amenities include a dishwasher, washing machine, clothes dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and *wireless router (if renting by the month)

Rent by the year at $1100 per month and pay your own bills
or
Rent by the month at $1500 per month and includes:
-First $150 of electricity bill
-First $100 of the monthly water bill
-High-Speed Internet Connection
-Lawn Care*not included w/annual rental
Avoid the hassle of paying your bills and taking care of your lawn when you rent by the month. This is also a great option for roommates wanting to easily split their bills.
Property Id 253974

(RLNE5762060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Cimmaron Dr. have any available units?
2216 Cimmaron Dr. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Cimmaron Dr. have?
Some of 2216 Cimmaron Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Cimmaron Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Cimmaron Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Cimmaron Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Cimmaron Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Cimmaron Dr. offer parking?
No, 2216 Cimmaron Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2216 Cimmaron Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 Cimmaron Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Cimmaron Dr. have a pool?
No, 2216 Cimmaron Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Cimmaron Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2216 Cimmaron Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Cimmaron Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 Cimmaron Dr. has units with dishwashers.
