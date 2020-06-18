2216 Cimmaron Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

3 Bed 2 Bath Monthly Rental near Fort Hood - Property Id: 253974



This newly updated single-family residential home is located in Killeen Texas just minutes from Fort Hood and is available to rent by the month. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an extra-large bonus room/den. Amenities include a dishwasher, washing machine, clothes dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and *wireless router (if renting by the month)



Rent by the year at $1100 per month and pay your own bills

or

Rent by the month at $1500 per month and includes:

-First $150 of electricity bill

-First $100 of the monthly water bill

-High-Speed Internet Connection

-Lawn Care*not included w/annual rental

Avoid the hassle of paying your bills and taking care of your lawn when you rent by the month. This is also a great option for roommates wanting to easily split their bills.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253974

Property Id 253974



(RLNE5762060)