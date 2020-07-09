624 Cottonwood Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

LAWN CARE included at $2495. Spacious 4-2-2 in Keller! Gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless appliances, custom finishes, lovely architecture, extensive crown molding, WI closets & more! Fabulous 20x15 living area boasts tray ceilings & a two-way fireplace. Second living opens to the chef's kitchen with beautiful granite counters, center island, mosaic tiled backsplash & commercial gas range & vent hood! Massive 18x14 master suite has bay windows & attractive bath with decorative fixtures, soaking tub & frameless glass shower. Charming secondaries, community pool, playground & more. 2 small dogs under 30 lbs. considered. NO CATS. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.