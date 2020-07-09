All apartments in Keller
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

624 Cottonwood Trail

624 Cottonwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

624 Cottonwood Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
LAWN CARE included at $2495. Spacious 4-2-2 in Keller! Gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless appliances, custom finishes, lovely architecture, extensive crown molding, WI closets & more! Fabulous 20x15 living area boasts tray ceilings & a two-way fireplace. Second living opens to the chef's kitchen with beautiful granite counters, center island, mosaic tiled backsplash & commercial gas range & vent hood! Massive 18x14 master suite has bay windows & attractive bath with decorative fixtures, soaking tub & frameless glass shower. Charming secondaries, community pool, playground & more. 2 small dogs under 30 lbs. considered. NO CATS. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Cottonwood Trail have any available units?
624 Cottonwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Cottonwood Trail have?
Some of 624 Cottonwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Cottonwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
624 Cottonwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Cottonwood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Cottonwood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 624 Cottonwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 624 Cottonwood Trail offers parking.
Does 624 Cottonwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Cottonwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Cottonwood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 624 Cottonwood Trail has a pool.
Does 624 Cottonwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 624 Cottonwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Cottonwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Cottonwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

