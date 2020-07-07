All apartments in Keller
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

Arthouse

251 Town Center Ln · (817) 873-3836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 Town Center Ln, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3203 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 1217 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1213 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3422 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 1406 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 1417 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arthouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
media room
online portal
pool table
ArtHouse offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located near Keller Parkway and Rufe Snow Drive, life at Arthouse Keller puts you right in the center of it all! Steps away from Keller Town Center, you have direct access to the area's premier shopping and dining. Whether you're hiking the trails of the nature preserve, taking in a music festival, strolling through the art walks, or visiting the farmer's market, at Arthouse Keller, life's possibilities are endless. Arthouse apartments is a pet friendly community and offers stunning community amenities such as a 24-Hour Fitness Center, Salt Water Pool & Spa, Immediate Access to Walking Trails, Landscaped Courtyards With Fountains, WI-FI in Community Areas, and a Community Fire Pit, Outdoor Kitchen & 2 Community Grills. Arthouse also offers 16 Individual Townhomes With 2-Car Attached Garage. Our luxury apartments have Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Energy Efficient Appliances, Two-Tone Granite Counters, 9-20 Ft. Ceiling, Walk-In Closets, Stackable Washer/Dryer, Gourmet Kitchen Islands, Faux Wood Plank Flooring, and panoramic views in select apartment homes. Stop by today for a visit, and experience apartment living redefined.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Trash: $15/month; Pest Control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
0
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month (8x4)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arthouse have any available units?
Arthouse has 13 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does Arthouse have?
Some of Arthouse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arthouse currently offering any rent specials?
Arthouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arthouse pet-friendly?
Yes, Arthouse is pet friendly.
Does Arthouse offer parking?
Yes, Arthouse offers parking.
Does Arthouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arthouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arthouse have a pool?
Yes, Arthouse has a pool.
Does Arthouse have accessible units?
Yes, Arthouse has accessible units.
Does Arthouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arthouse has units with dishwashers.
