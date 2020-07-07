Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments media room online portal pool table

ArtHouse offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located near Keller Parkway and Rufe Snow Drive, life at Arthouse Keller puts you right in the center of it all! Steps away from Keller Town Center, you have direct access to the area's premier shopping and dining. Whether you're hiking the trails of the nature preserve, taking in a music festival, strolling through the art walks, or visiting the farmer's market, at Arthouse Keller, life's possibilities are endless. Arthouse apartments is a pet friendly community and offers stunning community amenities such as a 24-Hour Fitness Center, Salt Water Pool & Spa, Immediate Access to Walking Trails, Landscaped Courtyards With Fountains, WI-FI in Community Areas, and a Community Fire Pit, Outdoor Kitchen & 2 Community Grills. Arthouse also offers 16 Individual Townhomes With 2-Car Attached Garage. Our luxury apartments have Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Energy Efficient Appliances, Two-Tone Granite Counters, 9-20 Ft. Ceiling, Walk-In Closets, Stackable Washer/Dryer, Gourmet Kitchen Islands, Faux Wood Plank Flooring, and panoramic views in select apartment homes. Stop by today for a visit, and experience apartment living redefined.