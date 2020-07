Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access yoga fire pit lobby tennis court trash valet

Olympus Waterford apartments in Keller, TX are located just a few miles from Interstate 35 within easy distance from DFW Metroplex and Fort Worth, in addition to high-end shopping, fine dining, plenty of entertainment, and more. Residents enjoy premium community amenities like a fitness center with yoga studio, a cabana-style swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, an onsite cyber cafe, coffee bar, and others. Superior in-home amenities include walk-in closets, 9-ft. ceilings with wood beams, washers and dryers, ceramic tile, attached garages, and granite counters, stand-up showers, and oversized tubs in select homes. Experience the lifestyle you've been looking for at Olympus Waterford.