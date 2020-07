Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access accessible 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room lobby online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Olympus Town Center offers pet-friendly apartments in Keller, minutes from Southlake, TX with one, two, and three bedrooms. Every detail has been carefully selected to ensure that residents enjoy the finest experience available. Living spaces include amenities like wine racks, gourmet kitchens, garage options, private balconies, walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and washers and dryers. Our community boasts a beautiful swimming pool and spa, short-term lease options, guest parking, a clubhouse, high-speed Internet access, picnic areas with barbecues, and courtesy patrol. Our location gives residents easy access to all the best local shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation nearby. Come home each day to enjoy a community filled with premium comforts and additions at Olympus Town Center.