Grand Estates At Keller

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room internet cafe

With todays busy schedules and active lifestyles, you can appreciate the conveniences of luxury apartment living. Grand Estates @ Keller offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Keller, TX 76248. At Grand Estates @ Keller apartments you won't have to sacrifice the comforts usually found in single-family homes. Our amenities and concierge services will pamper you, while the many special touches found in each apartment will truly make you feel at home. The pet friendly apartments feature garden tubs, full-size washer and dryers, patio or balcony, and flexible parking options including optional attached garages and covered parking. The clubhouse offers a Media room, Cafe, resort-style pool, fitness/weight room, gift wrapping station and a business center with high-speed internet access. Convenience and comfort - find the best of both at Grand Estates @ Keller. Please call for an appointment today.