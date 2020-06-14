143 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Keller, TX

June 2020 Keller Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Keller Rent Report. Keller rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Keller rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Keller rents declined moderately over the past month Keller rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Keller stand at $1,383 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,718 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Keller's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Dallas Metro While rent prices have decreased in Keller over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.

Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.

Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Keller As rents have fallen slightly in Keller, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Keller is less affordable for renters. Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.

Keller's median two-bedroom rent of $1,718 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Keller.

While rents in Keller fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Keller than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Keller is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Dallas $910 $1,140 -0.2% 1.1% Fort Worth $930 $1,150 0 0 Arlington $1,020 $1,270 0.1% 1.6% Plano $1,180 $1,460 -0.4% 1% Garland $1,010 $1,260 0.2% 0.8% Irving $1,000 $1,240 -0.4% 1.3% Grand Prairie $1,030 $1,280 0.1% 1.8% Mesquite $1,100 $1,370 0 1.5% McKinney $1,170 $1,450 0.2% 1.8% Carrollton $1,120 $1,390 -0.2% 0.7% Frisco $1,290 $1,600 -0.4% 1.2% Denton $880 $1,090 0 1.6% Richardson $1,060 $1,320 -0.8% -0.1% Lewisville $1,040 $1,290 0.3% 2.6% Allen $1,260 $1,560 -0.4% 0.1% Flower Mound $1,840 $2,280 -0.2% 0.6% North Richland Hills $1,100 $1,370 -0.5% 0.6% Mansfield $1,240 $1,540 -0.1% 2.2% Euless $1,020 $1,260 -0.4% 1.7% DeSoto $990 $1,230 0.3% 0.7% Bedford $1,070 $1,330 0.1% 4% Grapevine $1,080 $1,340 -0.5% -0.5% Cedar Hill $1,260 $1,560 0.1% 3.5% Haltom City $790 $980 0 -0.4% Wylie $1,100 $1,360 0.3% 3.9% Keller $1,380 $1,720 -0.3% -0.3% Coppell $1,280 $1,590 -0.7% 0.9% Duncanville $1,000 $1,250 0.1% 1.8% Rockwall $1,470 $1,820 0.5% 7.3% Hurst $980 $1,220 -0.1% 1.4% Burleson $1,130 $1,410 0.1% -1.3% The Colony $1,210 $1,510 0.1% 2.8% Waxahachie $940 $1,170 -0.3% 2.7% Little Elm $1,230 $1,530 -0.6% 4.2% Weatherford $910 $1,130 0 0.6% Sachse $1,070 $1,340 1.7% -1.1% Midlothian $1,060 $1,320 0.6% 3.7% Addison $980 $1,220 -0.9% -2.9% Prosper $1,370 $1,700 2% 0.3% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.