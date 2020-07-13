All apartments in Keller
Olympus Stone Glen.
Keller, TX
Olympus Stone Glen
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 PM

Olympus Stone Glen

Open Now until 6pm
300 Bourland Rd · (817) 241-2371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX 76248

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1512 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 0524 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,231

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 0823 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,231

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1218 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,377

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 1121 · Avail. now

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 0418 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,397

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olympus Stone Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
hot tub
Choose from an impressive variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Keller, TX at Olympus Stone Glen that are conveniently located right downtown. Just 18 miles from Fort Worth you'll find a community of apartments that are designed to give residents the finest residential experience available. In-home amenities include fireplaces, granite counters, and built-in computer desks in select homes, along with six panel doors, nine-foot ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and custom tiled baths. The community is filled with excellent features that include a fitness center, covered cabanas, grilling stations, walking paths, garages, a resort-style swimming pool, and more. Welcome home to pet-friendly Olympus Stone Glen Apartments in Keller, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months,6 months,7 months,9 months,12 months,13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$300
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 150
fee: 150
limit: 2
rent: 15
restrictions: Weight Limit: 100lbs. We allow cats and dogs, with a maximum of two pets per household. For more information on breed restrictions and our full pet policy, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Other. Covered parking, attached and detached garages available. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.
Storage Details: $30/month: 4x7

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Olympus Stone Glen have any available units?
Olympus Stone Glen has 17 units available starting at $1,167 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does Olympus Stone Glen have?
Some of Olympus Stone Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olympus Stone Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Olympus Stone Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olympus Stone Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Olympus Stone Glen is pet friendly.
Does Olympus Stone Glen offer parking?
Yes, Olympus Stone Glen offers parking.
Does Olympus Stone Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olympus Stone Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olympus Stone Glen have a pool?
Yes, Olympus Stone Glen has a pool.
Does Olympus Stone Glen have accessible units?
No, Olympus Stone Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Olympus Stone Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olympus Stone Glen has units with dishwashers.

