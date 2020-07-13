Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga hot tub

Choose from an impressive variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Keller, TX at Olympus Stone Glen that are conveniently located right downtown. Just 18 miles from Fort Worth you'll find a community of apartments that are designed to give residents the finest residential experience available. In-home amenities include fireplaces, granite counters, and built-in computer desks in select homes, along with six panel doors, nine-foot ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and custom tiled baths. The community is filled with excellent features that include a fitness center, covered cabanas, grilling stations, walking paths, garages, a resort-style swimming pool, and more. Welcome home to pet-friendly Olympus Stone Glen Apartments in Keller, TX.