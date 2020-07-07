All apartments in Keller
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:18 AM

2064 Palomino Trl

2064 Palomino Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2064 Palomino Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cca42bf044 ---- Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath traditional home is on a quiet corner lot. Living room is open and bright with a wood burning fireplace. Cozy master suite on second floor also has a fireplace. This home is in the award winning Keller ISD! To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on FB Marketplace or Crai Disposal Pets Allowed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 Palomino Trl have any available units?
2064 Palomino Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2064 Palomino Trl have?
Some of 2064 Palomino Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2064 Palomino Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2064 Palomino Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 Palomino Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2064 Palomino Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2064 Palomino Trl offer parking?
No, 2064 Palomino Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2064 Palomino Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2064 Palomino Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 Palomino Trl have a pool?
No, 2064 Palomino Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2064 Palomino Trl have accessible units?
No, 2064 Palomino Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 Palomino Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2064 Palomino Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

