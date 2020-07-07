2064 Palomino Trl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cca42bf044 ---- Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath traditional home is on a quiet corner lot. Living room is open and bright with a wood burning fireplace. Cozy master suite on second floor also has a fireplace. This home is in the award winning Keller ISD! To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on FB Marketplace or Crai Disposal Pets Allowed W & D Connection