200 Flanigan Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath in excellent community. Large granite kitchen with stainless appliances and an abundance of cabinet and counter space. Spacious living area with gas fireplace. The master suite resides on the first floor and offers separate garden tub, shower, double sinks and walk in closets. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2195.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.