Keller, TX
200 Flanigan Hill Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:09 AM

200 Flanigan Hill Drive

200 Flanigan Hill · No Longer Available
Location

200 Flanigan Hill, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath in excellent community. Large granite kitchen with stainless appliances and an abundance of cabinet and counter space. Spacious living area with gas fireplace. The master suite resides on the first floor and offers separate garden tub, shower, double sinks and walk in closets. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2195.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Flanigan Hill Drive have any available units?
200 Flanigan Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Flanigan Hill Drive have?
Some of 200 Flanigan Hill Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Flanigan Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Flanigan Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Flanigan Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Flanigan Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 200 Flanigan Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 200 Flanigan Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 200 Flanigan Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Flanigan Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Flanigan Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 200 Flanigan Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 200 Flanigan Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Flanigan Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Flanigan Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Flanigan Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

