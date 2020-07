Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving sauna trash valet volleyball court cats allowed 24hr maintenance online portal pool table

***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Promenade at Valley Creek Apartments in Irving, Texas, was designed to bring you the comfort and convenience you want in your new home. At Promenade at Valley Creek, you will find two resort-style swimming pools with water volleyball, a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, covered reserved parking and planned activities that keep the atmosphere fun and festive. Our pet-friendly community is conveniently located between Dallas and Fort Worth and is minutes from Irving Mall, George Bush Turn Pike, DFW Airport, Highways 183 and 114. Promenade at Valley Creek Apartments is also located near may dining options including Chili’s, Olive Garden, and more! Come see why our residents love to call us home.