Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room online portal yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pool pet friendly business center guest parking lobby

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Lakeshore Lofts is the perfect mix of metropolitan and tranquility. Enjoy luxury apartment home living in the ideal Las Colinas neighborhood. Situated on Lake Carolyn with direct access to the Waterfront Promenade, a short walk to the DART Light Rail Station, and a trail access to 22 miles of hiking and biking trails, it will be easy to call IMT Lakeshore Lofts home. * Come home to modern features and an abundance of community amenities. IMT Lakeshore Lofts is the ideal residence for the active lifestyle with our large array of fitness options and for the individual with refined tastes with our unique amenities and with our interior standard upgrades such as sealed concrete flooring. * Escape to IMT Lakeshore Lofts where peaceful, and luxury living awaits!