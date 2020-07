Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments lobby online portal

When it's time to come home, you'll love returning to your new apartment at Estrada Oaks. Our lushly landscaped property surrounds elegant and well-maintained apartment buildings. Our resort style swimming pool provides to perfect place to relax, cool off or enjoy the sunshine. Estrada Oaks offers picnic areas with grills, covered parking, and a 24-hour fitness center as well as a bark park. Inside your spacious apartment you'll discover amenities that may include a wood burning fireplace, an outside storage closet, and private patio/balcony.