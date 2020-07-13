Apartment List
168 Apartments for rent in Euless, TX with pool

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1494 sqft
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1014 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in gated community located near dog park. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Extra storage available. Gym and pool on-site. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
$985
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to SH-183 and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Apartments feature white appliances, walk-in closets and pool views. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a courtyard with BBQ grills. On-site management and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
23 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1558 sqft
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
26 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
30 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,267
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,383
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1511 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
911 sqft
Receipient of the June 2014 Business Beautification Award. Floorplans may include features like a wet bar, spiral staircase, and/or built-in bookshelves. Two minutes to Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodchase Apartments are Euless, TX is minutes from DFW Airport...Easy access to all major freeways...Located in the prestigious Bear Creek area...Convenient jogging trail & park...Beautifully landscaped with 2 natural creeks
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
Studio
$795
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
16 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
967 sqft
Close to Bear Creek Park and Texas State Highway 360 North. On-site amenities include hot tub, fire pit, and 24-hour gym. Cable-ready apartments feature a free tanning bed, hardwood floors, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$818
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
942 sqft
Welcome home to The Pointe at Fair Oaks, beautiful apartments in Euless. You can experience a new quality of apartment home living. Located on the edge of Northwest Dallas, Texas in the beautiful Euless area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1045 sqft
Community with parklike amenities including bike racks, outdoor grilling station, and sparkling pool. Units have a fireplace, private patios, and walk-in closets. Conveniently located off East Ash Lane near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1309 sqft
Live in the Lap of Luxury...For those who demand nothing less than the best, we proudly present The Franciscan at Bear Creek.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
12 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. Community includes fitness center, pool and grills. Located within a five-mile radius from multiple schools, shopping centers and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
45 Units Available
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Euless, Texas has never been so effortless! Your path to a fun and upbeat lifestyle begins at The Manchester Apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 2 at 08:10pm
7 Units Available
The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr, Euless, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene apartments in luxurious, pet-friendly community. Fitness center, basketball court, dog park and more. Modern interiors with wood-style floors and custom counters. Close to airport, shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 24 at 07:53pm
28 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
896 sqft
One- and two-bedrooms with newly remodeled interiors. Modern cabinetry, vaulted ceilings, dry bar, fireplaces, W/D hookups, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Easy access to Highways 360, 121, 183 and Bear Creek Golf Course in Euless, TX.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
22 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1425 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
22 Units Available
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reserve at Central Park in Bedford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
8 Units Available
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Avery Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve...you really can have it all!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
34 Units Available
Creek View
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.

July 2020 Euless Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Euless Rent Report. Euless rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Euless rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Euless rent trends were flat over the past month

Euless rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Euless stand at $1,016 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,263 for a two-bedroom. Euless' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Euless, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Euless rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Euless, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Euless is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Euless' median two-bedroom rent of $1,263 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Euless' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Euless than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Euless.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

