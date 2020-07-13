/
apartments with pool
140 Apartments for rent in Coppell, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1278 sqft
Apartments located on Riverchase Golf Club close to fine dining and shopping. Elegant units with granite counters, over-large tubs and blinds in all windows. Basketball court and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
40 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
53 Units Available
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1626 sqft
Modeled after a Tuscan villa, St. Marin is easy to love. Luxury amenities like a putting green, a sauna and a trash valet separate it from the rest. Off Bush Turnpike in Coppell.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,091
1093 sqft
Newly renovated community with fireplaces, hardwood plank flooring and granite countertops. Appliance packages updated. On-site play area, gated community and resort-like pool. Minutes from tollway and Andrew Brown Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,371
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1770 sqft
Recently updated homes with stylish finishes and spacious closets. Play volleyball, tennis and basketball on site. Enjoy access to a pool, cafe and game room. By Coppell Nature Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive, Coppell, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1631 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1748 sqft
A modern, sophisticated community with gourmet amenities including granite countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. On-site spa, fitness center, and pool with a sundeck. Near shopping and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Coppell
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Vista Ridge
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
48 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
37 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
90 Units Available
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1226 sqft
Units include balcony, air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community includes a business center and clubhouse, and supports online credit card payments. Located just 7 miles from DFW Airport and other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
31 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,390
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
45 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
59 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1180 sqft
Apartments with recently renovated interiors in attractive, landscaped grounds. Close to I-635 and Highway 114. Nearby Las Colinas has a variety of shops and restaurants. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
29 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
959 sqft
Located along Cimarron Trail and close to Cimarron Park. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped, modern kitchen. Picturesque community includes a pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
31 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
26 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
140 Units Available
The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1655 sqft
An industrial development suited for people who want to live in a modern setting, these beautiful units offer amenities like ample in-unit storage, open floor plans, high ceilings, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,878
1455 sqft
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,099
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1308 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
