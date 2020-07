Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

COPPELL ISD Home in heart of Valley Ranch near Park, School, Shops, Canals, and Highway Access. Single story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath home has great open plan with ton of upgrades! Kitchen open to large bright Family room with vaulted ceiling and upgraded laminate floors. Kitchen features plantation shutters, updated stainless steel appliances, tiles, and granite counter tops. Home is must see!

Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer provided.