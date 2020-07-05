All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 9312 Ponderosa Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
9312 Ponderosa Trail
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:50 AM

9312 Ponderosa Trail

9312 Ponderosa Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9312 Ponderosa Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Valley Ranch home in Coppell ISD! Assigned to brand new Canyon Elementary for Fall 2019 school year. Highly desired single story home with fresh paint is ready for immediate occupancy. You'll love the open split bedroom floorplan. The island kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets & granite counters & includes the refrigerator. Attractive wood like floors throughout (no carpet!) 1 guest bedroom features builtins which also functions well as a home office. You'll love the location around the corner from new elementary school. Sorry, no pets, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 Ponderosa Trail have any available units?
9312 Ponderosa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9312 Ponderosa Trail have?
Some of 9312 Ponderosa Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 Ponderosa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9312 Ponderosa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 Ponderosa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9312 Ponderosa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9312 Ponderosa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9312 Ponderosa Trail offers parking.
Does 9312 Ponderosa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9312 Ponderosa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 Ponderosa Trail have a pool?
No, 9312 Ponderosa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9312 Ponderosa Trail have accessible units?
No, 9312 Ponderosa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 Ponderosa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9312 Ponderosa Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas