9312 Ponderosa Trail

Valley Ranch home in Coppell ISD! Assigned to brand new Canyon Elementary for Fall 2019 school year. Highly desired single story home with fresh paint is ready for immediate occupancy. You'll love the open split bedroom floorplan. The island kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets & granite counters & includes the refrigerator. Attractive wood like floors throughout (no carpet!) 1 guest bedroom features builtins which also functions well as a home office. You'll love the location around the corner from new elementary school. Sorry, no pets, no exceptions.