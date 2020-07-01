9231 Jasmine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Fantastic High Ceiling, Light and Bright. 4 BR, 3.5 Baths, 3,366 sq. ft. Easy access to 635 and DFW Airport. This home features:



- Nice Patio with wrap around deck

- Carpet, Hardwood, and Tile

- Island Kitchen

- Media Room

- Fireplace

- 2 car garage

- Walk-in Closets

- Refrigerator

- Dishwasher

- Stove and Microwave



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.