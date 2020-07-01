All apartments in Irving
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:51 PM

9231 Jasmine Lane

9231 Jasmine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9231 Jasmine Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Fantastic High Ceiling, Light and Bright. 4 BR, 3.5 Baths, 3,366 sq. ft. Easy access to 635 and DFW Airport. This home features:

- Nice Patio with wrap around deck
- Carpet, Hardwood, and Tile
- Island Kitchen
- Media Room
- Fireplace
- 2 car garage
- Walk-in Closets
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Stove and Microwave

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9231 Jasmine Lane have any available units?
9231 Jasmine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9231 Jasmine Lane have?
Some of 9231 Jasmine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9231 Jasmine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9231 Jasmine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9231 Jasmine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9231 Jasmine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9231 Jasmine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9231 Jasmine Lane offers parking.
Does 9231 Jasmine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9231 Jasmine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9231 Jasmine Lane have a pool?
No, 9231 Jasmine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9231 Jasmine Lane have accessible units?
No, 9231 Jasmine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9231 Jasmine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9231 Jasmine Lane has units with dishwashers.

