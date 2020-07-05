All apartments in Irving
916 Canal Street

Location

916 Canal Street, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfect location and outstanding Coppell ISD. Adorable 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town house with spacious rooms. Both bedrooms located on the second floor have their own full bath and walk-in closet. The living room has wood floors, a wood burning fireplace, dining space and south facing views. Kitchen has countertops, range, microwave, dishwasher. Roof replaced in Nov 2018. Enjoy your views on balcony & deck with double sliding door entrance. Walking trails located right out the back door. Walking distance to Elementary School. The community pool is nearby. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with the house. This is truly a charming home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Canal Street have any available units?
916 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Canal Street have?
Some of 916 Canal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 916 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 916 Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 916 Canal Street offers parking.
Does 916 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Canal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 916 Canal Street has a pool.
Does 916 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 916 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.

