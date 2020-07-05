916 Canal Street

Amenities

Perfect location and outstanding Coppell ISD. Adorable 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town house with spacious rooms. Both bedrooms located on the second floor have their own full bath and walk-in closet. The living room has wood floors, a wood burning fireplace, dining space and south facing views. Kitchen has countertops, range, microwave, dishwasher. Roof replaced in Nov 2018. Enjoy your views on balcony & deck with double sliding door entrance. Walking trails located right out the back door. Walking distance to Elementary School. The community pool is nearby. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with the house. This is truly a charming home.