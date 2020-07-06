Rent Calculator
913 W Northgate Dr
913 W Northgate Dr
913 West Northgate Drive
913 West Northgate Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Northgate Heights
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Irving - Property Id: 258049
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258049
Property Id 258049
(RLNE5691071)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 913 W Northgate Dr have any available units?
913 W Northgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 913 W Northgate Dr have?
Some of 913 W Northgate Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 913 W Northgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
913 W Northgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 W Northgate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 913 W Northgate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 913 W Northgate Dr offer parking?
No, 913 W Northgate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 913 W Northgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 W Northgate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 W Northgate Dr have a pool?
No, 913 W Northgate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 913 W Northgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 913 W Northgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 913 W Northgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 W Northgate Dr has units with dishwashers.
