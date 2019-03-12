All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
903 Colony Ridge Court
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:29 PM

903 Colony Ridge Court

903 Colony Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

903 Colony Ridge Court, Irving, TX 75061
Townlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Colony Ridge Court have any available units?
903 Colony Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Colony Ridge Court have?
Some of 903 Colony Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Colony Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
903 Colony Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Colony Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 903 Colony Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 903 Colony Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 903 Colony Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 903 Colony Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Colony Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Colony Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 903 Colony Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 903 Colony Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 903 Colony Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Colony Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Colony Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

