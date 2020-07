Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room

Ready for a new Family! Updated wood flooring, lots of windows, Private Master Retreat with a bonus room for exercise, nursery or more! High ceilings, wainscoting, separate bedrooms, very open down stairs, large game room, and separate study with build-ins. Kitchen features double ovens, microwave, window over the sink, and build-in desk. Back yard with covered patio, high wood fence for privacy and storage building.