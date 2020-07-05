9005 Crown Point Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Fantastic 4 bedroom home with artistic high ceilings. Beautiful view of the community park in the front. Upgrades galore, hardwood floor through whole house included 4 bedrooms and closet. Master bedroom down with full bath and jet. Great view of the house from one upstairs room open window. Walking distance to park, school, recreation center, tennis courts, and water park! Easy access to 635-Bush-114-MacArthur. Short distance to Valley Ranch Library and Cimarron Park Recreation Center and Pool. Pets to be case by case. 4 bedroom home with artistic and high ceilings. . Granite kitchen, energy star AC, solar screen, move-in ready.