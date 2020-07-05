All apartments in Irving
9005 Crown Point Circle

9005 Crown Point Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9005 Crown Point Circle, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Fantastic 4 bedroom home with artistic high ceilings. Beautiful view of the community park in the front. Upgrades galore, hardwood floor through whole house included 4 bedrooms and closet. Master bedroom down with full bath and jet. Great view of the house from one upstairs room open window. Walking distance to park, school, recreation center, tennis courts, and water park! Easy access to 635-Bush-114-MacArthur. Short distance to Valley Ranch Library and Cimarron Park Recreation Center and Pool. Pets to be case by case. 4 bedroom home with artistic and high ceilings. . Granite kitchen, energy star AC, solar screen, move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 Crown Point Circle have any available units?
9005 Crown Point Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9005 Crown Point Circle have?
Some of 9005 Crown Point Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 Crown Point Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9005 Crown Point Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 Crown Point Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9005 Crown Point Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9005 Crown Point Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9005 Crown Point Circle offers parking.
Does 9005 Crown Point Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9005 Crown Point Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 Crown Point Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9005 Crown Point Circle has a pool.
Does 9005 Crown Point Circle have accessible units?
No, 9005 Crown Point Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 Crown Point Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9005 Crown Point Circle has units with dishwashers.

