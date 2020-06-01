8731 Rugby Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Charming 5-bedroom 3.5 bath house, perfectly located in Valley Ranch. Close to shopping, highways, schools, park, restaurants. Main floor has formal living and dining, family room and a guest or in-law suite with attached bath and walk in closet. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Kitchen has granite countertops, Gas cooktop, SS refrigerator. Brand new carpet upstairs. Huge master bedroom with lots of natural light and spacious to accommodate a seating area. Game room and all secondary bedrooms are spacious. Separate stairs lead to media room that comes equipped with projector, screen, DVD player. Cute backyard with covered patio and swing, apt for relaxing. Ready for immediate move-in.