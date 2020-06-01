All apartments in Irving
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

8731 Rugby Drive

8731 Rugby Road · No Longer Available
Location

8731 Rugby Road, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Charming 5-bedroom 3.5 bath house, perfectly located in Valley Ranch. Close to shopping, highways, schools, park, restaurants. Main floor has formal living and dining, family room and a guest or in-law suite with attached bath and walk in closet. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Kitchen has granite countertops, Gas cooktop, SS refrigerator. Brand new carpet upstairs. Huge master bedroom with lots of natural light and spacious to accommodate a seating area. Game room and all secondary bedrooms are spacious. Separate stairs lead to media room that comes equipped with projector, screen, DVD player. Cute backyard with covered patio and swing, apt for relaxing. Ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 Rugby Drive have any available units?
8731 Rugby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8731 Rugby Drive have?
Some of 8731 Rugby Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8731 Rugby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8731 Rugby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 Rugby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8731 Rugby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8731 Rugby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8731 Rugby Drive offers parking.
Does 8731 Rugby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8731 Rugby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 Rugby Drive have a pool?
No, 8731 Rugby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8731 Rugby Drive have accessible units?
No, 8731 Rugby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 Rugby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8731 Rugby Drive has units with dishwashers.

