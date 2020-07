Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath with luscious front landscaping available now. Home features wood flooring, abundance of windows and plantation shutters! Cozy fireplace centralized in the living area open to the kitchen with painted cabinets and matching white appliances. Private master with standing shower, additional storage to the walk in closet and soaking tub! Private wooden fence and low maintenance yard. Professional property management.