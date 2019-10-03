8711 Lost Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Freshly painted and spacious 5 bedroom house with 4.5 bathrooms. Close to highly rated schools, including Pinkerton Elementary and Coppell West Middle. Features dual master suites, one on each level. Open concept chef's delight open concept kitchen features stainless appliances, a walk in butler's pantry, granite counters, and lots of counter and storage space. Upstairs features a second living area, Jack and Jill bedrooms and a huge media room, media equipment stays. Rear entry garage features an electronic gate. Fridge, washer, dryer and yard maintenance included. Located near major highways, including 635, President George Bush Turnpike, and 114 and a short commute to Downtown Dallas and DFW Airport.