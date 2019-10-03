All apartments in Irving
8711 Lost Canyon Road
8711 Lost Canyon Road

8711 Lost Canyon Road · No Longer Available
8711 Lost Canyon Road, Irving, TX 75063

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Freshly painted and spacious 5 bedroom house with 4.5 bathrooms. Close to highly rated schools, including Pinkerton Elementary and Coppell West Middle. Features dual master suites, one on each level. Open concept chef's delight open concept kitchen features stainless appliances, a walk in butler's pantry, granite counters, and lots of counter and storage space. Upstairs features a second living area, Jack and Jill bedrooms and a huge media room, media equipment stays. Rear entry garage features an electronic gate. Fridge, washer, dryer and yard maintenance included. Located near major highways, including 635, President George Bush Turnpike, and 114 and a short commute to Downtown Dallas and DFW Airport.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 8711 Lost Canyon Road have any available units?
8711 Lost Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8711 Lost Canyon Road have?
Some of 8711 Lost Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 Lost Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
8711 Lost Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 Lost Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 8711 Lost Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8711 Lost Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 8711 Lost Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 8711 Lost Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8711 Lost Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 Lost Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 8711 Lost Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 8711 Lost Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 8711 Lost Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 Lost Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8711 Lost Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.

