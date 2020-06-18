All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 8640 Woodcreek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
8640 Woodcreek Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:18 PM

8640 Woodcreek Drive

8640 Woodcreek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8640 Woodcreek Dr, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect layout and finish outs! Beautiful granite counter tops in the gourmet kitchen fit for a 5 star chef. Beautiful wood floors flow throughout the home leading into a grand living room with plenty of gorgeous natural light. Back patio is covered and a lovely outdoor space to relax and unwind in. Massive master bedroom with plenty of space for both a king size bed and sitting area. Corner lot in the heart of Irving, you won't want to miss out on this rental, schedule a tour today and apply online tonight!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8640 Woodcreek Drive have any available units?
8640 Woodcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8640 Woodcreek Drive have?
Some of 8640 Woodcreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8640 Woodcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8640 Woodcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8640 Woodcreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8640 Woodcreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8640 Woodcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8640 Woodcreek Drive offers parking.
Does 8640 Woodcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8640 Woodcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8640 Woodcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 8640 Woodcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8640 Woodcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8640 Woodcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8640 Woodcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8640 Woodcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas