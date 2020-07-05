8308 Charleston Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace game room carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities game room

This beautiful and spacious Valley Ranch home offers light bright and open floor plan.Recent carpet and paint done..The floor plan encompasses three spacious bedrooms, study room, huge game room and two and half bathrooms. Spacious kitchen flows through to the breakfast nook and backyard and has granite counter top. The owner retreat complete with two huge closets. Game room is perfect to entertain guest and kids. Home is ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity to major freeways, restaurants, shopping, and schools. Owner will install New Kitchen appliance Gas Range and Owen.

Submit Lease Application, Copy of Driver License, Last Two Months Pay stub.