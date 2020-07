8111 Locust Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

ABSOLUTE GORGEOUS ZERO LOT HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! WOOD BLINDS! CERAMIC TILE IN ENTRY,LIVING,DINING,KITCHEN,NOOK & HALL! CARPETED BEDROOMS! HIGH CEILINGS WITH 8 FT DOORS! JETTED TUB IN MASTER! SKYLIGHTS! BEDROOMS ARE SPLIT! DOUBLE GARAGE! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! NEW CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS. YOU MUST SEE! ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE COMPLETE, APPLICANT CRITERIA FORM ALONG WITH APPLICATION FEE BEFORE IT WILL BE REVIEWED. Landlord does NOT accept Section 8 Vouchers.