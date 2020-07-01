All apartments in Irving
8104 Sycamore Drive

8104 Sycamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8104 Sycamore Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful open, light & bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Valley Ranch! Well maintained family home in great neighborhood. Large living area with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen features, island, breakfast bar, window above sink, plant ledges, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, two closets, master bath with his & her sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Utility room with cabinets, electric dryer hookup and cabinets.

Small dog is okay, but sorry, NO cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 Sycamore Drive have any available units?
8104 Sycamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8104 Sycamore Drive have?
Some of 8104 Sycamore Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8104 Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8104 Sycamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8104 Sycamore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8104 Sycamore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8104 Sycamore Drive offers parking.
Does 8104 Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8104 Sycamore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 Sycamore Drive have a pool?
No, 8104 Sycamore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8104 Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 8104 Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8104 Sycamore Drive has units with dishwashers.

