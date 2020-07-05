All apartments in Irving
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:28 PM

809 E 4th St

809 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

809 East 4th Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. This Charming Home has new floors that Welcome you into this refreshed 2 bedroom and 1 bath! Kitchen offers granite counter tops with new appliances and views of the large back yard. Rent: $1,295.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 E 4th St have any available units?
809 E 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 809 E 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
809 E 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 E 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 E 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 809 E 4th St offer parking?
No, 809 E 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 809 E 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 E 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 E 4th St have a pool?
No, 809 E 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 809 E 4th St have accessible units?
No, 809 E 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 809 E 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 E 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 E 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 E 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.

