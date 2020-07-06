All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7915 Gulfstream Lane

7915 Gulfstream Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7915 Gulfstream Ln, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
Gorgeous KHOV Home in Gated Community of Las Colinas is Move-In Ready! Beautiful stone exterior with 8' mahogany & glass front door. Step up to elegant study with vaulted ceiling. Light & bright home has stunning hardwood floors throughout living areas. Gourmet Kitchen is a Chef's delight with light colored cabinetry, granite, SS appliances, large working island, double oven & walk-in pantry. Open concept living area overlooks large covered patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining! Private Owner's Retreat has soaring ceiling, bay windows, luxury bath with huge walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets & 2 full baths plus game room up. Mud Alcove off of two car garage. Energy Star Certified!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Gulfstream Lane have any available units?
7915 Gulfstream Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7915 Gulfstream Lane have?
Some of 7915 Gulfstream Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 Gulfstream Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Gulfstream Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Gulfstream Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7915 Gulfstream Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7915 Gulfstream Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7915 Gulfstream Lane offers parking.
Does 7915 Gulfstream Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7915 Gulfstream Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Gulfstream Lane have a pool?
No, 7915 Gulfstream Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7915 Gulfstream Lane have accessible units?
No, 7915 Gulfstream Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Gulfstream Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7915 Gulfstream Lane has units with dishwashers.

