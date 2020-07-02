All apartments in Irving
Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:25 PM

7862 Southfork Bend

7862 Southfork Bend · No Longer Available
Location

7862 Southfork Bend, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Spectacular corner lot home in sought after Campion Hollows subdivision with Master and a Guest bedroom on level one. Open & Bright floor plan with soaring ceilings in foyer and the family room, beautiful gourmet kitchen with 5-burner gas, large rooms, extra storage spaces, Hand scrapped hard wood floors, covered Patio and nice backyard. House comes with Stainless Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, TVs, Bedroom sets, Family, Dining & Game room furniture. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, theater, major highways & DFW airport. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7862 Southfork Bend have any available units?
7862 Southfork Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7862 Southfork Bend have?
Some of 7862 Southfork Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7862 Southfork Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7862 Southfork Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7862 Southfork Bend pet-friendly?
No, 7862 Southfork Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7862 Southfork Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7862 Southfork Bend offers parking.
Does 7862 Southfork Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7862 Southfork Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7862 Southfork Bend have a pool?
No, 7862 Southfork Bend does not have a pool.
Does 7862 Southfork Bend have accessible units?
No, 7862 Southfork Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7862 Southfork Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7862 Southfork Bend has units with dishwashers.

