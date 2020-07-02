7862 Southfork Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Spectacular corner lot home in sought after Campion Hollows subdivision with Master and a Guest bedroom on level one. Open & Bright floor plan with soaring ceilings in foyer and the family room, beautiful gourmet kitchen with 5-burner gas, large rooms, extra storage spaces, Hand scrapped hard wood floors, covered Patio and nice backyard. House comes with Stainless Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, TVs, Bedroom sets, Family, Dining & Game room furniture. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, theater, major highways & DFW airport. A MUST SEE!