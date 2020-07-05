7855 Liverpool Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access key fob access

Light & Bright! Custom, Open concept 3-Story Townhome with designer upgrades boasts 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage. Newly Painted, has Hardwoods, Rod iron balusters, Granite, Stainless steel appliances, a Kitchen island, Chef style gas cooktop, the Fridge stays. Living room with custom media built-ins. Smart Bonuses: Ring doorbell, WiFi keyless entry, WiFi thermostats. Huge walk-in master closet, master bath with separate shower and soaking tub, his & her dual sinks. Level 1 offers lots of unique privacy for a guest bedroom with full bath and a flex living space. Garage with built in storage. Alarm service through LCA. IB schools in CFBISD. Move In Ready! Welcome Home!