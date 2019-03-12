All apartments in Irving
7447 Reverchon Dr
Last updated June 29 2020 at 11:41 AM

7447 Reverchon Dr

7447 Reverchon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7447 Reverchon Dr, Irving, TX 75063
DFW Freeport

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully furnished 4 bedroom 3300 sqft home - Property Id: 255921

Fully furnished newly built 3300 sqft home with 4 bedroomsand 4 bathrooms

Please find the pricing information below.
1 month - 10,000/month
6 month duration - 7000/month
12 month duration - 6500/month

Rental prices are negotiable . please contact for more information

Please look at the below link for house pictures
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/40680520?s=67&unique_share_id=8041c849-bc2b-4deb-8c7b-4e3a57be4802
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255921
Property Id 255921

(RLNE5894644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7447 Reverchon Dr have any available units?
7447 Reverchon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7447 Reverchon Dr have?
Some of 7447 Reverchon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7447 Reverchon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7447 Reverchon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 Reverchon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7447 Reverchon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7447 Reverchon Dr offer parking?
No, 7447 Reverchon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7447 Reverchon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7447 Reverchon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 Reverchon Dr have a pool?
No, 7447 Reverchon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7447 Reverchon Dr have accessible units?
No, 7447 Reverchon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 Reverchon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7447 Reverchon Dr has units with dishwashers.

