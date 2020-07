Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy but roomy. Washer-Dryer included. Features include a wet bar in the living room, patio off the dining room, balcony off master bedroom, spacious walk in closet in the Master Bedroom and dual sinks in Master Bathroom. Enjoy your morning coffee off of the dining room porch or Master Bedroom balcony. This is a jewel that's ready for you to call home