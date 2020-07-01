All apartments in Irving
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7207 Paluxy Drive

7207 Paluxy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7207 Paluxy Drive, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous custom built home in beautiful Irving neighborhood with community pool and tennis court. This home boasts 4 bedrooms,a study, and a massive media room. Open concept kitchen and living area with kitchen island perfect for entertaining! Skillfully crafted fireplace, hand scraped hardwood floors, the details are endless. This home is a must see! Application fee $50 per adult; Pet Deposit if applicable, Accidental Damage Coverage: $20 per month (waived with proof of adequate Renter's Insurance is provided). Landlord pays HOA. Tenant to maintain yard. House is equipped with water softener system. Only small pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 Paluxy Drive have any available units?
7207 Paluxy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7207 Paluxy Drive have?
Some of 7207 Paluxy Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7207 Paluxy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7207 Paluxy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 Paluxy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7207 Paluxy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7207 Paluxy Drive offer parking?
No, 7207 Paluxy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7207 Paluxy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7207 Paluxy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 Paluxy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7207 Paluxy Drive has a pool.
Does 7207 Paluxy Drive have accessible units?
No, 7207 Paluxy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 Paluxy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7207 Paluxy Drive has units with dishwashers.

