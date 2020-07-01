7207 Paluxy Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool tennis court fireplace

Gorgeous custom built home in beautiful Irving neighborhood with community pool and tennis court. This home boasts 4 bedrooms,a study, and a massive media room. Open concept kitchen and living area with kitchen island perfect for entertaining! Skillfully crafted fireplace, hand scraped hardwood floors, the details are endless. This home is a must see! Application fee $50 per adult; Pet Deposit if applicable, Accidental Damage Coverage: $20 per month (waived with proof of adequate Renter's Insurance is provided). Landlord pays HOA. Tenant to maintain yard. House is equipped with water softener system. Only small pets are allowed.