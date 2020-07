Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This 2 story condo is in Hidden Oaks. 2 bedrooms are upstairs with little computer area and 2 baths. Downstairs is a large kitchen, dining room and living with fireplace. Also half bath. Plank flooring downstairs and carpet in bedrooms. Has two car garage with openers. Small fenced patio with large oak trees. Comes with yard care. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. 1 pet allowed - no dogs. TAR app. $45 app fee.