Last updated May 10 2020 at 2:58 AM

6827 Prompton Bend

6827 Prompton Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

6827 Prompton Bnd, Irving, TX 75063
DFW Freeport

Amenities

Gorgeous new David Weekley home with Open floorplan & hardwoods through the first floor. Stunning kitchen with new ref, granite, ss appliances, gas cooktop & an oversized island. Spacious master features natural colors & natural light. Master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & custom walk-in closet. Great sized secondary bedrooms upstairs & secondary bath.
Application fee of $50 per person over the age of 18 at time of credit & background check, can be paid by cc. Prorated rent & all deposits due BEFORE move-in day. Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6827 Prompton Bend have any available units?
6827 Prompton Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6827 Prompton Bend have?
Some of 6827 Prompton Bend's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6827 Prompton Bend currently offering any rent specials?
6827 Prompton Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6827 Prompton Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 6827 Prompton Bend is pet friendly.
Does 6827 Prompton Bend offer parking?
No, 6827 Prompton Bend does not offer parking.
Does 6827 Prompton Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6827 Prompton Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6827 Prompton Bend have a pool?
No, 6827 Prompton Bend does not have a pool.
Does 6827 Prompton Bend have accessible units?
No, 6827 Prompton Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 6827 Prompton Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6827 Prompton Bend has units with dishwashers.

