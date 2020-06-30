6827 Prompton Bend

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets microwave bathtub

Gorgeous new David Weekley home with Open floorplan & hardwoods through the first floor. Stunning kitchen with new ref, granite, ss appliances, gas cooktop & an oversized island. Spacious master features natural colors & natural light. Master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & custom walk-in closet. Great sized secondary bedrooms upstairs & secondary bath.

Application fee of $50 per person over the age of 18 at time of credit & background check, can be paid by cc. Prorated rent & all deposits due BEFORE move-in day. Pets Allowed