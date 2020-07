Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities

Charming one story Darling home with 3 bed rooms, located in the prosperous Las Colinas. Open floor plan, a large living room with fireplace, connected with kitchen and breakfast room. Functional kitchen with plenty cabinets and granite counter top. Fenced back yard had lots of flowers. Walking distance to a beautiful scenery lake. Easy to access shopping center, entertaining and major highway. Wonderful schools. Great price for the detached house in the area. Must see!