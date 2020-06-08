6723 Deleon Street

Amenities

Pets allowed! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home is equipped with sleek, modern finishes, SS appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors. Low maintenance home with a small private back yard suitable for a pet(s). The open floor plan and wet bar are perfect for entertaining. Home is energy efficient (cheap utility payments). Whole-home water filtration system included (DuPure Evolve Crystal Series). Natural gas grill connected to the house (no propane tanks). Refrigerator, washing machine and dryer are included. In addition, trash service, front and back yard maintenance, and alarm security system are included. The house is centrally located with easy access to 635, 35, and George Bush Tollway.