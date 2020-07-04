Amenities

6631 MIA WAY #102 Available 10/11/19 6631 Mia Way #102, San Antonio, TX. 78233 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos are of a similar unit. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in a gated community. Minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



(RLNE4446208)