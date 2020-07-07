6477 Naples Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Beautifully designed 3 Story townhouse with 3 beds, 2 full baths and 2 half baths located in the heart of Las Colinas. Wood floors throughout the house. Two bedrooms down, Master is on second floor with living and kitchen and half bath. A private deck is located off the 2nd floor living room overseeing the neighborhood. Third floor has its own half bath and makes for a great game room, TV room, or even a bedroom if needed. Floor plan is great for entertaining. Access to major highways (114, 161, 635 and 35E) within minutes. Located near Wholefoods, Irving Music Factory and the upcoming Retail Shopping Plaza due to open Fall 2019 at the corner of Las Colinas Blvd and 161. Seller holds a TX real estate license.