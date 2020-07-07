All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 6477 Naples Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
6477 Naples Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:05 PM

6477 Naples Drive

6477 Naples Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6477 Naples Drive, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
game room
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Beautifully designed 3 Story townhouse with 3 beds, 2 full baths and 2 half baths located in the heart of Las Colinas. Wood floors throughout the house. Two bedrooms down, Master is on second floor with living and kitchen and half bath. A private deck is located off the 2nd floor living room overseeing the neighborhood. Third floor has its own half bath and makes for a great game room, TV room, or even a bedroom if needed. Floor plan is great for entertaining. Access to major highways (114, 161, 635 and 35E) within minutes. Located near Wholefoods, Irving Music Factory and the upcoming Retail Shopping Plaza due to open Fall 2019 at the corner of Las Colinas Blvd and 161. Seller holds a TX real estate license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6477 Naples Drive have any available units?
6477 Naples Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6477 Naples Drive have?
Some of 6477 Naples Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6477 Naples Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6477 Naples Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6477 Naples Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6477 Naples Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6477 Naples Drive offer parking?
No, 6477 Naples Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6477 Naples Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6477 Naples Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6477 Naples Drive have a pool?
No, 6477 Naples Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6477 Naples Drive have accessible units?
No, 6477 Naples Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6477 Naples Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6477 Naples Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas