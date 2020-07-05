All apartments in Irving
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:17 AM

629 Cimarron Trail

629 Cimarron Trail · No Longer Available
Location

629 Cimarron Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Outstanding Valley Ranch condominium with two master bedrooms. Open and bright floor plan with high ceilings, lots of windows, wood flooring on first floor, Granite counter tops in Kitchen and bathrooms. Recently upgraded carpet, fresh paints, Stainless Steel appliances including Kitchen Refrigerator. Landlord pays HOA. Close and easy assess to pool and open area off back patio. Coppell ISD schools. Convenient location to I-35, I-635, George Bush Tollroad and Sam Rayburn Tollway. Canal and walking trail within few minutes walk. A MUST SEE, don't miss it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Cimarron Trail have any available units?
629 Cimarron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Cimarron Trail have?
Some of 629 Cimarron Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Cimarron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
629 Cimarron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Cimarron Trail pet-friendly?
No, 629 Cimarron Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 629 Cimarron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 629 Cimarron Trail offers parking.
Does 629 Cimarron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Cimarron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Cimarron Trail have a pool?
Yes, 629 Cimarron Trail has a pool.
Does 629 Cimarron Trail have accessible units?
No, 629 Cimarron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Cimarron Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Cimarron Trail has units with dishwashers.

