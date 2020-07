Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities garage

Beautiful cul-d-sac home available for LEASE with an open floor plan in sought after neighborhood. Shows like a model with fresh paint, wood floor, ceramic, filter water throughout and some new light fixtures. This central Irving house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 car garage is available for immediate move in. Just minutes from 183, 161, shopping, dining and entertainment!! Come see this one Today!!